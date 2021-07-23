Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Now Covered by Analysts at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Missfresh (NYSE:MF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.59 target price on the stock.
NYSE MF opened at $7.53 on Thursday. Missfresh has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $11.00.
