Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Now Covered by Analysts at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Missfresh (NYSE:MF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.59 target price on the stock.

NYSE MF opened at $7.53 on Thursday. Missfresh has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

