Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mister Car Wash has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Shares of MCW stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $23.62.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.