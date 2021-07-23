Mizuho Boosts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $70.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TWTR. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.41.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Twitter by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Twitter by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,582 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

