MML Investors Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,318,000 after purchasing an additional 235,743 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,792 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,348,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 102,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.77 and a 12-month high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

DIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.27.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.