MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,778,000 after buying an additional 169,218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after buying an additional 44,236 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $3,305,321.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $81.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 2.97. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

