MML Investors Services LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.8% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 14.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus stock opened at $100.48 on Friday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.17.

