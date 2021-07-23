MML Investors Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 162.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 30.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.17.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $191.00 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $124.13 and a 12-month high of $258.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.70.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,441.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

