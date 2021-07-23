MML Investors Services LLC Takes $232,000 Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ChargePoint by 282.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

In related news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $718,860.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,685,001.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil S. Suslak sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $27,965.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,697,575 shares of company stock worth $228,283,336 over the last 90 days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChargePoint stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHPT. Citigroup began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.