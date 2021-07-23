MML Investors Services LLC Takes $248,000 Position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $34.40 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $38.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.15.

