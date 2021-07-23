Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $330.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, mRNA-1273 was granted emergency use authorization in December 2020 by the FDA followed by similar approvals in several countries across the world. The company expects $19 billion in vaccine sales in 2021. Moderna is also developing several promising mRNA-based pipeline candidates, targeting a wide range of rare diseases and cancer indications. These candidates also attract partnerships with big pharma companies, thus generating funds through upfront and milestone payments, and reducing research and marketing costs. However, the early to mid-stage nature of its pipeline runs a high degree of risk. Any development setbacks would be a major disappointment for the company. Estimates movement has been mixed ahead of Q2 earnings. Moderna has a mixed record of earnings surprise in the recent quarters.”

MRNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.75.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $323.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.89 billion, a PE ratio of 258.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $342.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.57.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 25.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $4,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,176,714.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,353.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,516 shares of company stock valued at $68,937,484 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Moderna by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after buying an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

