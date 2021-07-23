Molecular Partners AG’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on July 26th (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners’ (NASDAQ:MOLN) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, July 26th. Molecular Partners had issued 3,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 16th. The total size of the offering was $63,750,000 based on an initial share price of $21.25. During Molecular Partners’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOLN. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 price target on shares of Molecular Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of MOLN opened at $19.40 on Friday. Molecular Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

