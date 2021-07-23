MonetaryUnit (MUE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,330.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $962,797.88 and approximately $2,330.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 202.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00095749 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 228,086,703 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

