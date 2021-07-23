Morgan Stanley Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,017,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498,838 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $404,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,222,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,907,000 after purchasing an additional 639,741 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5,507.3% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 527,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 517,795 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,072,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,202,000 after purchasing an additional 409,435 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 651.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 386,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,983,000 after purchasing an additional 335,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,240,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $98.84 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.31 and a 1 year high of $110.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.86.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

