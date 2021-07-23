Morgan Stanley Has $378.28 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,635,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.09% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $378,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. FIL Ltd raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 97,038.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $96.00 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $61.52 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

