Morgan Stanley Has $455.44 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,716 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $455,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $482.71 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $321.77 and a 1 year high of $507.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.19.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.