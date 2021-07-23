Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,233,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 626,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up about 2.1% of Eminence Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Eminence Capital LP owned about 0.12% of Morgan Stanley worth $173,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,658,840. The company has a market cap of $176.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $96.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at $16,090,782.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

