Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356,450 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in General Mills were worth $355,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 20.9% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 85.7% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 36,701 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 8.1% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.31. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

