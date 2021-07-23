Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity cut Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Northland Securities cut Five9 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.06.

Five9 stock opened at $193.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.10. Five9 has a 52 week low of $107.77 and a 52 week high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,446,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total value of $2,334,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,954,098.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $22,831,306 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 19,083.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,440,000 after buying an additional 270,599 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

