Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OMVKY. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. OMV Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:OMVKY opened at $53.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.82. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $64.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $2.262 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

