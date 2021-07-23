Morgan Stanley Trims Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Target Price to $72.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of ED stock opened at $73.04 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.