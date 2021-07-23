MorphoSys (MOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. MorphoSys has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.
MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 137.43%. The business had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.00 million. On average, analysts expect MorphoSys to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MorphoSys stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.96.
MorphoSys Company Profile
MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
