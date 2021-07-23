MorphoSys (MOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. MorphoSys has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 137.43%. The business had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.00 million. On average, analysts expect MorphoSys to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.96.

MOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $18.80 target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded MorphoSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.