Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mplx in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Mplx’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

MPLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.90. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. FMR LLC grew its position in Mplx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.70%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

