Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MPLX. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.90. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.60) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.