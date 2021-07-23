MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 713,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,343,000 after buying an additional 168,037 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 142.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 36,062 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,018,000 after buying an additional 25,269 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $86.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.09 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.05.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,167 shares of company stock worth $1,140,086. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

