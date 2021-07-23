Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of copper tube and fittings; brass and copper alloy rod, bar and shapes; aluminum and brass forgings; aluminum and copper impact extrusions; plastic fittings and valves; refrigeration valves and fittings; and fabricated tubular products. Mueller’s operations are located throughout the United States and in Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, and China. Mueller’s business is importantly linked to the construction of new homes; the improvement and reconditioning of existing homes and structures; and the commercial construction market which includes, office buildings, factories, hotels, hospitals, etc. “

Shares of MLI stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. Mueller Industries has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $48.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $818.15 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 31.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,455,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1,568.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

