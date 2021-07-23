Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MLLGF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.81.

OTCMKTS:MLLGF opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

