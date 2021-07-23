Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTL. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.70.

MTL stock traded down C$0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.85. The company had a trading volume of 461,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,258. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$8.84 and a 1 year high of C$13.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.91.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$310.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.8613554 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

