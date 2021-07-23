MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will post $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.07. MYR Group reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $412,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,239,500 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,615,000 after buying an additional 19,037 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,902,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group stock opened at $92.53 on Friday. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $31.27 and a 12-month high of $97.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.90. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.08.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

