MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $108.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $92.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.90. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $31.27 and a 12-month high of $97.30.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $412,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in MYR Group by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 1,234.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

