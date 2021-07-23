Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after acquiring an additional 34,037 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on MYGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $1,258,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 305,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,627,365.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 32,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $1,042,579.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 262,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,486,170.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 285,428 shares of company stock worth $9,200,150 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $34.02.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

