Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Trading Up 10%

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s share price was up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 24,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,023,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NBRV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.28% and a negative net margin of 506.93%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $78,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

