Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Trading Up 10%

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s share price was up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 24,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,023,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NBRV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $78,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
About Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).
Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.