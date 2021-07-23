Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Trading Down 3.5%

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.54 and last traded at $24.54. Approximately 6,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 314,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nam Tai Property from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $996.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.76.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTP. Iszo Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 5,285,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,169,000 after buying an additional 1,132,686 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

