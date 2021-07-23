Nancy Quan Sells 19,911 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KO opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $243.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 41.0% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 451,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,409,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

