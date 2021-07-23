Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Bought by Lagoda Investment Management L.P.

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. Natera comprises about 5.2% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Natera were worth $10,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Natera by 1,279.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,766 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Natera by 3,423.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 258,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,212,000 after acquiring an additional 250,823 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Natera by 1,880.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,904,000 after acquiring an additional 700,432 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,037,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,334,000 after buying an additional 359,073 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

In other Natera news, Director Roelof Botha sold 67,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $6,354,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $1,210,301.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,153 shares of company stock valued at $25,343,909. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Natera stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $115.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,318. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

