National Bank Financial Raises RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target to C$25.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $20.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $17.68 on Monday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.7624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

