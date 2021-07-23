National Bank Financial Trims Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Target Price to C$41.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.42.

SU stock opened at $20.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 418.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -29.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 215,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 114,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 293.0% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 52,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 39,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

