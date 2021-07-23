National Bank Financial Weighs in on Sienna Senior Living Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report issued on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

SIA has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.03.

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$16.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.27. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$9.91 and a 12 month high of C$16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$161.23 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total value of C$48,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,177,498. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $306,380.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently -528.81%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.