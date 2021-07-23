National Bankshares Boosts Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$51.50

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$46.50 to C$51.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BEI.UN. CIBC increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$43.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Boardwalk REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.34.

TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$44.15 on Monday. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$25.80 and a twelve month high of C$46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.96. The firm has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.09.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

