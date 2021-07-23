National Bankshares Increases Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$13.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$13.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.95.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Shares of TSE:APR.UN opened at C$12.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$496.14 million and a PE ratio of 13.22. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$9.25 and a 12-month high of C$12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.66%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.