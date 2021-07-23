National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target Raised to $49.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NSA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 87.66 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.