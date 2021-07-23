Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,375,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,535 shares during the period. Liberty Global accounts for 3.2% of Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. owned 0.60% of Liberty Global worth $86,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,721,000 after buying an additional 320,156 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,928,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,801,000 after buying an additional 304,078 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 569.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,682,000 after buying an additional 2,641,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $53,365,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,792,000 after acquiring an additional 137,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBTYA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $423,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,087.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $120,076.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,948,076 over the last 90 days. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LBTYA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.82. The stock had a trading volume of 16,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.03. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.