Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) PT Lowered to C$1.00 at Cowen

Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) had its target price cut by Cowen from C$2.25 to C$1.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$3.75 to C$1.10 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th.

TSE NEPT opened at C$1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of C$168.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.93 and a 12-month high of C$4.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.47.

In other news, Director John Morris Moretz purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.07 per share, with a total value of C$53,407.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,365,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,594,545.96.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

