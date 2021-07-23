NestEGG Coin (EGG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $203.00

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. NestEGG Coin has a market cap of $288,307.16 and approximately $203.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00022984 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003279 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001611 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 75.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Profile

EGG is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com . NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

NestEGG Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NestEGG Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NestEGG Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

