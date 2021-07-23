NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 51.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,176,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,263,919 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in NetEase were worth $121,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $107.00 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.93 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.96. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $32.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTES shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.96.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.