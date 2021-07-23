NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $37.06, but opened at $31.46. NETGEAR shares last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 13,685 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $224,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,877.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,081 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $113,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,101 shares of company stock worth $2,235,006 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTGR. BWS Financial decreased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.36.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. NETGEAR’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in NETGEAR by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 7.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

