NeuroChain (NCC) Hits One Day Volume of $1,137.00

NeuroChain (CURRENCY:NCC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 23rd. NeuroChain has a total market capitalization of $760,958.58 and $1,137.00 worth of NeuroChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NeuroChain has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NeuroChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00048961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $281.74 or 0.00868951 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

NeuroChain Coin Profile

NCC is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. NeuroChain’s total supply is 657,440,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,202,097 coins. The Reddit community for NeuroChain is /r/Neurochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NeuroChain’s official Twitter account is @neurochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NeuroChain is www.neurochaintech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NeuroChain is powered by an ecosystem of smart, fast, secure Bots that learn, evolve and get smarter through interaction and activity. Ultimately, they will autonomously resolve issues and propose solutions. NeuroChain replaces blockchain’s brute proof of work and proof of stake protocols by a powerful consensus based on involvement, relevance, and integrity. Built upon the logic of the human brain, this consensus performs better while using fewer resources. “

Buying and Selling NeuroChain

