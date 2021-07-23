Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given “Hold” Rating at TD Securities

Newmont (NYSE:NEM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.26% from the company’s previous close.

NEM has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $276,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,549,213.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,600 shares of company stock worth $2,947,266 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $1,651,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Newmont by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

