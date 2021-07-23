News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Position Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 737,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,274 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in News were worth $18,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth $102,780,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 771.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,849,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178,804 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of News by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,776,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,556 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 4,584.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,296,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,268 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. News Co. has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 1.56.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. News’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

