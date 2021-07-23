Newton (NEW) Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Newton has a total market cap of $8.05 million and $808,300.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Newton has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Newton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00039127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00103129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00141162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,417.61 or 1.00140546 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

