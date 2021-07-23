NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.550-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.540 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.43.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.02. 270,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,648,712. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NextEra Energy stock. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

